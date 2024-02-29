Discover what's new in Vivaldi 6.6: Enhanced themes, faster translations, and more

Vivaldi users can rejoice because the niche browser had just received its first big update of the year. It includes a whole slew of new features including Web Panels that act more like tabs, faster page translations, improved Vivaldi Mail search, and preferred color themes on web pages

Most of us are used to our web browsers with a light or dark mode that may be enabled to automatically switch themes based on the system theme. Sometimes, certain web pages don’t follow your theme and clash with your browser. In Vivaldi 6.6, however, you can go to Settings > Website Appearance and choose for all websites to use a dark theme when the dark theme is enabled in the browser.﻿

Another improvement in this update is faster page translations through Vivaldi Translate. Working with its partner, Lingvanex, Vivaldi has been able to greatly improve the performance and quality of translations. It supports 108 languages and doesn’t collect information about you or the pages you translate.

For people unfamiliar with Vivaldi, it supports web panels down the left side of the browser that let you pin your favorite websites which are openable in panels rather than tabs. Now, due to popular demand, your extensions can be loaded in Web Panels. The company said that extension developers can leverage the Side Panel extension API to extend the functionality of Vivaldi by adding entirely new panels.﻿

Finally, if you use the in-built Vivaldi Mail email client you will now notice expanded search tools to more easily find emails you’re looking for. To use the new tools, start typing in the search box and you will see the new filters appear below the search field if you have too many results.

The new filters let you search within the whole message or just the body or header. You can also choose which folder or mail account to search, the Date range, From, To, CC, Subject, message content, or if there are any attachments. There is also an inverse option to find results that don’t include the filters you select.

To update to the latest version of Vivaldi, just go to the Vivaldi menu > Help > Check for Updates. If the update needs to be installed, you’ll get the option to install it. If you don’t have Vivaldi, just head over to Vivaldi.com to download it.

Source: Vivaldi