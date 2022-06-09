Vivaldi Mail 1.0 email client stable release out with Calendar and Feed Reader

Vivaldi has launched Vivaldi Mail 1.0. The email client is integrated within the web browser and offers a calendar and feed reader too. Vivaldi first introduced a beta version of this back in 2020.

Vivaldi Mail allows users to add multiple email accounts, including Google and existing calendar services. This should help people organize their emails and manage schedules, to-do lists, feeds, and more without leaving their browser.

A blog post announcing the email client mentioned:

Launching today, your new mail client Vivaldi Mail 1.0 is built right into the Vivaldi browser, allowing you to handle your emails better than ever. Packed with functionality, Vivaldi Mail integrates the built-in Vivaldi Calendar and Vivaldi Feed Reader seamlessly – giving you greater control of your data and information flow.

The theme and appearance of the first stable version of Vivaldi Mail looks and feels as if Vivaldi has merged Gmail and Microsoft Outlook. The client ensures that emails are easily searchable but organizes them into multiple folders or "Views". Users, however, can tweak and customize the organization methods not just for emails but also for calendars and feeds.

Each View has its own search bar and toggle buttons that can display mailing lists, feeds, trash, and more. These are switched on by default but can easily be toggled off. Email, Calendars, Feeds, and more are also available as sidebar items. Users can quickly check them while surfing the web without leaving the webpage they are on.

To experience Vivaldi Mail 1.0, download and install the latest stable version of the Vivaldi browser. Then navigate to Settings > General > Productivity features > Enable Mail, Calendar, and Feeds. Alternatively, simply select the “Fully Loaded” layout when setting up the browser. The new Vivaldi Mail service with Calendar and Feed Reader integration is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. Vivaldi hasn’t yet confirmed if or when the mobile version of the browser will get the same features.