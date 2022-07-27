Edge Dev 105.0.1329.1 adds better mute indicator and PDF editor improvements

After releasing a blog post about automatic cache compression in Edge, Microsoft pushed a fresh update to the Dev channel for public testing. Version 105.0.1329.1 is now live with several new features, such as PDF Editor improvements and an updated mute indicator.

What is new in Edge Dev 105.0.1329.1?

New features: Added a button in the PDF toolbar to share documents.

Added a mute indicator on tabs when the browser is muted in the volume mixer. Improved reliability: Updated max URL length in the side pane for visual search.

We added an "always enforce" list to Enhanced Security mode.

Improved iOS Feedback prompt to notify when connection is blocking the ability to send feedback. Changed behavior: Fixed a crash when getting the page count in print preview.

Fixed the downloads toolbar icon disappearing after a download started and the flyout was closed.

Fixed the blank space in the Guest mode indicator.

Fixed a crash on iOS when closing tabs while Read Aloud is active.

Fixed a crash when restoring tabs from a previously closed window.

Fixed a crash when adding a Favorites folder on iOS.

Fixed an issue where Microsoft Reward was not displaying in Settings on mobile.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev on Windows, macOS, and Linux from the official website. The version for Android is available in the Google Play Store. Note that it might take a few hours for the latest version to arrive on your device. You can check for Microsoft Edge updates on the edge://settings/help page.