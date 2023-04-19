Edge Dev 114.0.1793.0 is out with Workspaces improvements and fixes for Android

Microsoft has released another weekly update for its browser in the Dev Channel. Version 114.0.1793.0 is now available with improvements for the recently introduced Workspaces feature and a bunch of fixes for Edge on Android. In case you missed it, Workspaces are a feature that lets you share tab sets with other people for collaboration and track changes in real time. You can learn more about Edge Workspaces in our dedicated post.

Here is the complete changelog for the latest Edge Dev update:

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 114.0.1793.0?

Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash when clicking on the Workspaces menu after exiting full screen mode. Android: Fixed Read Aloud crash.

Fixed browser crash when tapping the Clear button on History hub.

Fixed browser crash after tapping on Undo after closing all tabs.

Other changes:

Fixed can’t mute audio on inactive tabs with Vertical tab. Android: Fixed white blank wallpaper after existing Wallpaper center. WebView2: Fixed EnsureCoreWebView2Async not completing the load operation (#3375)

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official website. If you want to test the browser on Android, head to the Google Play Store. Those preferring stable versions of Microsoft Edge can expect version 114 on the week of June 1, 2023.