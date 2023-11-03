Edge Dev gets color picker for custom themes, autofill improvements, and more

Microsoft Edge 120.0.2186.2 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. Besides traditional bug fixes and minor improvements, the update introduces the recently spotted color picker for custom themes, allowing Edge users to make the browser more personal. Other changes include autofill improvements and a better user experience for favorites.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 120.0.2186.2?

Here is the changelog Microsoft published on the official forum:

Added features: Added color picker in the settings appearance page.

Implemented the favorite header component and added the pin and unpin functionalities.

Added support to clear the form after auto filling it. Improved reliability: Fixed a crash when clicking on 'Search Tabs' after opening a new window.

Fixed a crash when closing submenu from settings.

Fixed a crash when deleting a favorite from "Deleted Favorites" using delete key.

Fixed a crash when clicking links in PWAs while the sidebar 'find on page' experience is active.

Fixed a side pane crash when selecting long text for the very first time.

Fixed a bug when the browser hangs at shutting down.

Fixed a crash when sync is disabled.

Fixed a crash in sidebar search view.

Android: Fixed a crash when opening PDF link using the browser on WeChat.

iOS: Fixed codex related crash when switching account. Fixed a crash in coupons manager.

Changed behavior: Fixed a bug when autofill shopping coupons dropdown not showing up.

Fixed a bug where URL in address bar is not visible and showing in red color.

Fixed a bug when workspace name is not editable.

Fixed a bug when 'Ready to declutter your sidebar' is cropped and popped multiple times in sidebar.

Fixed bug for workspaces vertical tabs when normal window converts to workspace.

MacOS: Fixed a bug where hover control button cannot be triggered when PDF file is opened in split screen.

Android: Fixed a bug when the top sites did not migrate when switching account. Fixed a bug when the browser didn't have 'saved passwords' under import your browsing data from google. Fixed a bug when there is no 'Import Google browser data' menu under payment in account settings page.

iOS: Fixed a bug where the saved password does not display the account name in the save password page. Fixed a bug where there is no response when clicking some buttons and passwords on the Password page.



Microsoft Edge 120 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of December 7, 2023. You can download Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website.