Nvidia Hotfix driver fixes Windows 10 transparency, random BSODs, Alan Wake 2 performance

Nvidia, a couple of days ago, released a new GeForce Game Ready driver version 546.01 that brought support for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and other fixes. Following that, the company today has released a new driver based on that. This means the new driver is cumulative and the optimizations will be carried over in this new hotfix release.

Nvidia often releases such hotfix drivers when there is a major bug or something that urgently needs to be optimized or improved. This latest version, 546.08, fixes a transparency issue on Windows 10 that users have been reporting about online.

One user on the Microsoft forum says they have been struggling with this display glitch for months now. They write:

I've been struggling with a strange transparency glitch for months now. It's hard to describe exactly what the issue is, but the desktop apps on both my laptop and extended display highlight whatever my mouse hovers over. That highlight then doesn't go away until I click or move around a bit more. The same for menus that I open and close. Their transparent shadow stays there for a while until I click again. It seems to be exclusively a problem for desktop apps (browser apps seem fine, as is gaming and going through standard Windows menus like Start and Settings) and it's especially noticeable with dark mode switched on (although it's also there in light mode; just less visible).

Aside from the Windows 10 transparency issue, the driver also fixes Alan Wake 2 performance degradation glitch, and blue screens of death (BSODs) from random bugchecks. The full release notes are given below:

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 546.08 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 546.01.



This hotfix addresses the following issue: [Alan Wake 2] Addressing gradual stability and performance degradation over extended periods of gameplay [4334633]

Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update [4335862]

Random Bugcheck may be observed on certain systems [4343844]

You can download the 546.08 Hotfix driver from this page on Nvidia's official website.