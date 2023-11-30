Evernote restricts free users to just 1 notebook and 50 notes

After laying off most of its workers in the US, the note-taking app Evernote has introduced restrictions for its free users. Evernote announced that new and existing free users will have a maximum of 50 notes and one notebook per account, starting December 4.

However, the company added that existing users who have "more than fifty notes and one notebook will still be able to view, edit, export, share, and delete existing notes and notebooks." Free users can delete their notes at any point in time to stay within the freshly introduced boundaries.

Evernote Free will continue to be available for users who wish to explore Evernote before subscribing, or who are happy with Free’s more basic features. When setting the new limits, we considered that the majority of our Free users fall below the threshold of fifty notes and one notebook. As a result, the everyday experience for most Free users will remain unchanged.

The company said it will update the new changes on its compare plans page on December 4. As of now, Evernote allows free users to upload individual notes of up to 25 MB in size and a monthly upload limit of 60 MB. There is no word if these limits will also change in the coming future.

Evernote's latest move is to push users who don't fall within the free system limits towards purchasing the paid subscription which starts at $14.99/mo. The company said its paid plans let users Evernote’s full potential and support its future development.

Evernote has released a number of features in the past year, including immediate device sync with real-time editing, AI Note Cleanup, AI search, improved stability, and better performance across its clients.

However, it acknowledged that "for Free users who have or who want more than fifty notes and one notebook, we recognize that these changes may lead you to reconsider your relationship with Evernote."