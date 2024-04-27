Apple slashes Apple Watch Series 9 prices down to just $299

iPhone users who want to try some new experiences and expand their devices' capabilities with a smartwatch should check out the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, which is now available at an all-time low price of just $299 for the base GPS configuration. Larger models and cellular versions are also available with big discounts.

The Series 9 model features packs several notable upgrades over its predecessors. The new processor enables better gesture recognition and a new double-tap gesture, which makes interacting with the smartwatch much easier with one hand. The display is also notably brighter, and it can dim down from 2,000 nits to just 1 nit when in ultra-dark environments.

Apple's latest smartwatch also has multiple health-related sensors, such as ECG, an advanced heart rate monitor, temperature sensor, crash detection, and more. Besides, the watch is water resistant down to 50m. As for battery life, it can last up to 18 hours of active use or 36 hours in Low Power Mode. Finally, all Series 9 models support fast charging with compatible charging bricks.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

