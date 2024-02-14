When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Evernote makes 14 premium features, including offline support, available for free

Neowin · with 4 comments

Popular note-taking service Evernote announced that fourteen premium features that previously required a paid subscription are now available to all users for free. You can access them right now in Evernote version 10.76 and newer.

Here are the features that no longer require a personal subscription to Evernote:

  • Note history and restore: You can revisit old versions of your notes and restore them as separate documents at any time.
  • Offline Notes and Notebooks: Evernote now lets you work offline and sync all the recent changes the moment you connect to the internet.
  • PDF Annotation: You can highlight text, add notes, and perform other actions with PDF documents.
  • Email notes to Evernote: Convert your emails with important data into notes in Evernote. All it takes is to forward the email to the address tied to your Evernote account.
  • Share notes via email: Share notes using email without leaving Evernote.
  • Custom global shortcuts: Set custom shortcuts for various Evernote actions and functions for faster work and better productivity.
  • "Create" button customization: You can select what features appear when pressing the Create button on mobile devices.
  • Custom templates: Convert any note into a template to save time.

And here are the features that no longer require Evernote Professional:

  • PDF Export: Convert your notes into PDF documents in case you need to share them with those not using Evernote.
  • Business Card Scanning: Quickly convert a physical business card into a digital note.
  • Spreadsheet Preview: Add spreadsheets to your notes and see their interactive previews.
  • Boolean Search: Use different operators for more advanced search queries.
  • Document and Image Search: Find text inside PDF and Word documents, images, presentations, and scans.
  • Geographic Search: Find notes based on a specific location.

Despite offering plenty of great features for free, Evernote still offers a premium subscription for those wanting to get more. Features that are still locked behind a paywall include nearly unlimited notebooks and notes, larger note sizes, higher monthly upload limits, unlimited devices, and more.

The premium version of Evernote costs $14.99/mo for personal accounts, $17.99/mo for professional accounts, and $24.99/user per month for teams. You can compare different Evernote plans on the official website.

