Evernote makes 14 premium features, including offline support, available for free

Popular note-taking service Evernote announced that fourteen premium features that previously required a paid subscription are now available to all users for free. You can access them right now in Evernote version 10.76 and newer.

Here are the features that no longer require a personal subscription to Evernote:

Note history and restore: You can revisit old versions of your notes and restore them as separate documents at any time.

You can revisit old versions of your notes and restore them as separate documents at any time. Offline Notes and Notebooks: Evernote now lets you work offline and sync all the recent changes the moment you connect to the internet.

Evernote now lets you work offline and sync all the recent changes the moment you connect to the internet. PDF Annotation: You can highlight text, add notes, and perform other actions with PDF documents.

You can highlight text, add notes, and perform other actions with PDF documents. Email notes to Evernote: Convert your emails with important data into notes in Evernote. All it takes is to forward the email to the address tied to your Evernote account.

Convert your emails with important data into notes in Evernote. All it takes is to forward the email to the address tied to your Evernote account. Share notes via email: Share notes using email without leaving Evernote.

Share notes using email without leaving Evernote. Custom global shortcuts: Set custom shortcuts for various Evernote actions and functions for faster work and better productivity.

Set custom shortcuts for various Evernote actions and functions for faster work and better productivity. "Create" button customization: You can select what features appear when pressing the Create button on mobile devices.

You can select what features appear when pressing the Create button on mobile devices. Custom templates: Convert any note into a template to save time.

And here are the features that no longer require Evernote Professional:

PDF Export: Convert your notes into PDF documents in case you need to share them with those not using Evernote.

Convert your notes into PDF documents in case you need to share them with those not using Evernote. Business Card Scanning: Quickly convert a physical business card into a digital note.

Quickly convert a physical business card into a digital note. Spreadsheet Preview: Add spreadsheets to your notes and see their interactive previews.

Add spreadsheets to your notes and see their interactive previews. Boolean Search: Use different operators for more advanced search queries.

Use different operators for more advanced search queries. Document and Image Search: Find text inside PDF and Word documents, images, presentations, and scans.

Find text inside PDF and Word documents, images, presentations, and scans. Geographic Search: Find notes based on a specific location.

Despite offering plenty of great features for free, Evernote still offers a premium subscription for those wanting to get more. Features that are still locked behind a paywall include nearly unlimited notebooks and notes, larger note sizes, higher monthly upload limits, unlimited devices, and more.

The premium version of Evernote costs $14.99/mo for personal accounts, $17.99/mo for professional accounts, and $24.99/user per month for teams. You can compare different Evernote plans on the official website.