FTX investigating "abnormalities" in wake of bankruptcy filing

Neowin · with 0 comments

The FTX logo

Following the filing for bankruptcy by cryptocurrency firm FTX on Friday, all digital assets held by the company have been moved offline while it investigates possible theft of crypto assets.

The analytics firm Elliptic has said that approximately $473 million worth of assets were "moved out of FTX wallets in suspicious circumstances" but did not confirm whether the tokens had been stolen.

This follows reports that there has been a hack on FTX as well, as the exchange saw mysterious outflows on Friday evening, with officials confirming rumors of a hack on their Support Telegram chat.

These transfers have also moved various tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and Binance tokens from FTX official wallets to decentralised exchanges such as 1inch. Both FTX and FTX US have been impacted by this.

Source: NBC, Coindesk

