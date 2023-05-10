Google asks users to help build the future of Search with Search Labs

Search giant Google announced Search Labs at the Google I/O keynote address today. As part of their yearly experiments with the search engine, they try to figure out which of their new ideas can be more helpful to people, but many of them don't see the face of daylight. To give users a sneak peek into bold early-stage experiments and share feedback, Google is opening its doors to Search Labs to more people.

For this year's limited-time experiences, Google is offering the following experiments in their Labs:

SGE ( Search Generative Experience): As we have seen with the Bing chatbot, with new capabilities brought by generative AI, Google plans to make Search easier for the masses. Its Bard AI will understand the gist of the search query and provide users with a more informative and useful response.

Code Tips: It will give short useful code extracts using the power of LLM. Currently supported languages are Go, Java, Python, Javascript, C++, Kotlin, shell, Git and Docker.

Add to Sheets: While hovering over a search result, Google will show add to sheets icon, bookmark, and share options. This will directly add the link to a selected spreadsheet on Google Drive.

These are the three currently offered experiments on Search Labs. It's open today in English, US-only. Sign-up for the waitlist is required before getting access. You can sign up by following this link.

Source: Google