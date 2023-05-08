Google's Nearby Share Android to Windows file feature is now available worldwide

In April, Google announced it had extended its Nearby Share Android file sharing feature so it would work with Windows PCs. However, that feature was only available in the US and a few other countries. Now, that situation has changed and the Nearby Share feature is available (mostly) worldwide.

Google's support page for Nearby Share (via 9to5Google) was quietly updated to state the feature is available around the world. There are four countries where it is not available: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria. That's because Google cannot legally do business in those countries due to US trade restrictions.

The feature is still labeled as a Beta, and it also still won't work with Windows PCs with ARM processors. However, it will still work with Windows 10 and 11 PCs with 64-bit processors, and with Android devices that have Android 6.0 or above. In order to share files between two devices, they must support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. They should also connect to the same network. and the devices should be within 16 feet of each other.

If you use the same Google Account on your smartphone and your Windows PC, you can seamlessly transfer files from each device without approval with Nearby Share. You can download Nearby Share Beta for Windows from the official website.