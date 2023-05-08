The 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD is selling at a huge 67% discount on Amazon

If you are in need of some powerful storage option to back up your data, Amazon is offering 67% off on the 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD today. Currently, it is selling for only $299.99 after the huge 67% discount on its original MSRP of $899.99. With this deal, you get to save $600 so, get your hands on it right away!

It features 2000MB/s read and write speeds in a rugged storage solution to offer powerful NVMe solid-state performance. It comes with a forged aluminium chassis acting as a heatsink to provide higher sustained speeds. It also offers approximately two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Furthermore, the SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD ensures extra security by helping you keep your private content safe with the included password protection that employs 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Furthermore, it is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS v10.9. It also offers full HD and 4K UHD video support.

4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive): $299.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can check out other SSD deals from Western Digital, Crucial, and Silicon Power. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

