Google I/O 2023 will be held May 10; will we see Bard or the Pixel Tablet in action?

After making people solve a puzzle on Tuesday, Google has officially announced the date for its annual developer conference. Google I/O 2023 will be held on May 10, and while there will be a limited "live" audience in person, most folks will access the conference virtually with streaming video presentations.

Google usually has a jam-packed keynote event to start the conference, and we expect that to be the same for the 2023 edition. The big question: Will we get an update on Bard? Google's entry in the chatbot AI race stumbled out of the game when it was demoed in early February, as it publicly got some facts wrong. Since then, Google has been quiet about its progress on Bard while it continues to test the chatbot internally. Google I/O would seem to be the perfect way to showcase any progress, and perhaps announce a date for when the general public can check Bard out.

We are also still waiting for Google to launch its Pixel Tablet, which was first announced last year at Google I/O. The company has been radio silent on the device since then. It's more than possible that Google could finally give us some more concrete details on the tablet, including a price and release date, on May 10.

Beyond that, we certainly expect Google to reveal more features coming to its Android 14 mobile OS update, and we could see the budget-themed Pixel 7a phone, along with a sneak peak at the company's upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone family. We might even get a glimpse of the long-rumored Pixel Fold foldable smartphone at Google I/O 2023. Of course, Google usually has one or two big surprises from its research division that could be demoed at the conference. We think AI development will be a recurring theme at the event.