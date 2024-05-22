Google Photos readying a new feature that will create slow-motion snippets from your videos

Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will help users automatically create slow-motion snippets from videos. The feature is called "Cinematic Moment," which sounds similar to the "Cinematic Photos" feature. The Cinematic Photos feature lets users create 3D views of flat images, whereas the Cinematic Moment feature lets you create slow-motion snippets from videos.

The new feature was spotted by code sleuth Assemble Debug (via Android Authority) in the latest Google Photos Android app version 6.84.0.634885033. Here are the strings of code:

Cinematic Moment

Created by adding a

slow motion effect to your video

As per the above code, the Google Photos Cinematic Moment feature will automatically select a part of the video, and apply a slow-motion effect to it. The process will be automatic and doesn't require any user input.

Moreover, users won't be able to manually create a Cinematic Moment from their videos similar to how they can't create Cinematic Photos. Notably, the feature was spotted in an APK Teardown, meaning this predicted feature may or may not be released in the future public release of the Google Photos app.

Recently, Google Photos users started receiving the premium AI-powered editing tool Magic Editor on some older Pixel phones. Several users on Reddit confirmed the arrival of the Magic Editor feature on the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Pro.

Magic Editor is a feature that lets you tweak your photos by repositioning the subject, changing the color of the sky, removing unwanted objects from your image, using lighting controls, portrait blur, video effects, HDR effects, and much more. You need to have a Pixel phone or Google One subscription to exceed the limit of 10 saves per month.

Apart from this, the search giant is also working on a new video editor tool that will enhance your video automatically with just one tap.