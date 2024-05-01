When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Google Photos to soon let you enhance your videos with just a button tap

Google Photos announced the AI-based photo editing tool Magic Editor in 2023, which was only available on the latest Pixel smartphones. Recently, Google Photos expanded its availability to more Android, Chromebook, and iOS devices, meeting some specific requirements. Now, the latest reports suggest that there is a new video editing tool coming for Google Photos users.

According to a new report by contributor Assemble Debug (via Android Authority), Google Photos is working on a new video editing tool that will automatically enhance your videos by tapping just a single button.

Notably, the new 'Enhance your video' feature was spotted in the Google Photos app version 6.81.0.628906483. The feature isn't live for every Google Photos user, but the tipster managed to enable the 'Enhance your video' feature and make it work to see how it performs.

The new 'Enhance your video' feature in Google Photos shows a magic wand icon to the left of the stabilization button when you start editing your video. Tapping on it automatically adjusts various aspects of the video, such as brightness, contrast, saturation, and other qualities of the video, to make it appear better.

Do note that the processing takes some time and also depends on the length of the video you are trying to enhance. So, you might need to wait a bit longer if the video that you are enhancing is very long. All the adjustments and processing are done locally on the device, and it lets you save the new version of the video as a copy once the enhancements are applied to the video.

When compared with the original video, the 'Enhance your video' button does seem to work its magic, and the enhanced video looks better. There is no clarity on when Google Photos will bring the 'Enhance your video' feature widely.

