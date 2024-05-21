Google's premium photo editing tool starts showing up on some older phones

Google's AI-powered photo editing tool Magic Editor has started rolling out to some older Pixel phones, according to 9to5Google. Several users reported on the social media platform Reddit that they have received Magic Editor on their devices, including Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Pro.

Magic Editor is a premium generative AI feature the search giant offers as part of its Google One subscription (with 2TB storage or above). It is already available on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and lets you do photo edits such as repositioning your subject, turning the color of the sky, removing unwanted elements, lighting control, and more.

Last month, Google announced it will roll out the AI-powered editing tool to all Pixel devices over the weeks following May 15. All Google Photos users on Android and iOS will also get support for Magic Editor with 10 saves each month, the company added.

In other words, you need to have a Pixel phone or Google One subscription to exceed this limit. However, your device should meet a minimum set of hardware requirements to support the feature. "Your device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3 GB RAM and Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher," Google said.

In addition to Magic Editor, Google Photos users can get their hands on several other AI-powered editing tools:

Magic Eraser

Unblur

Sky suggestions

Cinematic photos

Colo pop

HDR effect for photos & videos

Portairt blur

Portair light

Video effects

Styles in collage editor

Google said at the time these features will also start rolling out by May 15. So, it could be possible that these features will also arrive on your device (meeting the same hardware requirements) in the coming days.

Apart from that, the search giant is working on some new features for Google Photos. It was reported that Google is readying a new video editor tool that will automatically enhance videos with just a tap. The company also showcased a new AI-powered assistant for the Google Photos app at its annual developer conference this year.

Via 9to5Google