Adobe Lightroom gets Generative Remove and Lens Blur

Adobe has announced the early access availability of Generative Remove in Adobe Lightroom and the general availability of Lens Blur. Both of these features are now available across the Lightroom ecosystem via mobile, desktop, iPad, web, and Classic. It’s important to note that both of these features are paid features.

These two tools can be used by both hobbyists and professionals to edit pictures across devices. With Lens Blur, editors can add aesthetic blur effects to any part of their pictures with a single click and it now includes new presets.

With Generative Remove in early access, Lightroom users can do all sorts including removing stains from patterned shirts, wrinkles from a tablecloth in food photos, unwanted reflections in water and much more.

Adobe said that it’s going to be working with the community during this early access period to get feedback and enhance the Firefly Image 1 model that powers the feature. Describing Generative Remove a bit more, Adobe said:

“Generative Remove is Lightroom’s most powerful remove tool yet, giving everyone the power to remove unwanted objects from any photo non-destructively in a single click by intelligently matching the removed area with pixel-perfect generations for high-quality, realistic and stunning results. From removing distractions in family photos to empowering professionals with speedier retouching workflows and more fine-grain control, Generative Remove empowers exciting capabilities for all photographers. Generative Remove is available today as an early access feature across the Lightroom ecosystem for millions of users.”

Commenting on the launch, Ashley Still, senior vice president and general manager, Creative Cloud at Adobe, said:

“Whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro photographer, everyone wants to be able to quickly and easily edit their photos on the go. We’re excited to bring the magic of Firefly to Lightroom’s millions of users – so they can live in the moment knowing they have the most powerful tools to edit, manage and share anywhere they are.”

Sharing an update about Adobe Firefly, the company’s AI image service, it said that over 8 billion images have been generated worldwide since March 2023. A notable feature of Firefly is that it has been trained on licensed content such as Adobe Stock and generates content that can be used for commercial use that doesn’t infringe on copyright and other intellectual property rights like trademarks and logos.

Source: Adobe