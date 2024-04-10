Google Photos will expand AI-based features like Magic Editor to more users starting May 15

Nearly a year ago, in May 2023, Google announced Magic Editor, a new AI-based photo editing tool. At the time it was only available for Google Photos users on the latest Pixel smartphone devices. Today, the company revealed that Google Photos will add Magic Editor and other AI-based editing tools to more devices.

In this support post, Google stated that starting on May 15, it will open up the Magic Editor functions in Google Photos to more Android, Chromebook, and iOS owners which meet the following requirements:

Your device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118+ or have at least 3 GB RAM and Android 8.0/iOS 15 or higher

Magic Editor lets users handle some fairly big photo editing tools with some generative AI assistance. The catch is that people who don't have the latest Pixel phones will be limited to 10 free saves each month. If you want more saves, you will either have to purchase a new Pixel phone or pay for a Google One plan that includes 2 TB or above of cloud storage. They start at $9.99 a month.

Google will also roll out more features for Google Photos to more owners on May 15 for free including:

Magic Eraser

Unblur

Sky suggestions

Color pop

HDR effect for photos & videos

Portrait blur

Portrait light

Add light/Balance light features in the Portrait light tool

Cinematic photos

Styles in collage editor

Video effects

It may take several weeks for all of these new features to reach all of the supported Android and iOS devices.

This change comes just a few weeks before Google I/O 2024 occurs on May 14. It's likely that the company will be showing off some new or upcoming AI based features for many of its services, including Google Photos, during the mostly virtual developer conference.