Google Voice gains the ability to flag suspected spam calls

Google Voice, the service that provides numbers to make domestic and international calls from your web browser and mobile devices has gained an additional feature. The company says it will now flag spam calls by adding a ‘Suspected spam caller’ label on the incoming call screen of your device.

In a blog post, Google mentions that you’ll have the control to either mark a call as non-spam when you pick it up or let the app figure it out for you.

For example, when its service suspects a call is spam it will add the ‘Suspected spam caller’ label to it which will be visible on both the call screen as well as the history list. The end user can then confirm a suspected spam call or mark it as non-spam.

A labeled call marked as not spam by you will prompt the service to not mark any future calls from that number as spam again. There’s no admin control for this feature and the suspected spam labeling appears automatically when the Voice spam filter setting is in the OFF mode. You can change it by heading to Settings, and selecting Security > Filter spam. Upon enabling it, all calls that Google identifies as spam will be automatically sent to voicemail, and the call entries will be put into the spam folder.

Google also notes that the feature will determine the authenticity of the call using the same advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system that helps it identify billions of spam calls each month across Google's calling ecosystem. Recently, it demonstrated the power of its Artificial Intelligence system that could also translate the prescriptions of doctors into readable texts.