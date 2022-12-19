Google can now decode doctors' bad handwriting thanks to AI

Google wants more and more people to embrace digital technology. Their latest venture involves developing a technology that can translate the prescriptions of doctors into readable texts.

Often, a doctor’s writing can be illegible. So, an assistive technology that has the ability to transform such handwritten medical notes into easily readable texts with a bit of help from humans such as pharmacists is desirable.

For this reason, the search giant announced that it is working with pharmacists to hammer out a solution for the problem experienced in reading the prescription – an instruction written by a medical practitioner that authorizes a patient to be issued with a medicine or treatment. The announcement was made 8th annual Google for India event.

Google already has the technology to interpret a text from images but what makes it difficult to read a prescription is its unstructured format in shorthand. It’s full of clues that only specialists like pharmacists can decipher. However, the new machine-learning model from Google that’s based on state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence claims that it can identify and even highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions.

In a prototype, a Google executive demonstrated how any individual could simply take a picture of the prescription and upload it to Google Lens app to process the information and highlight the medicines mentioned in notes.

Source: TechCrunch