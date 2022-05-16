Halo Infinite developer reverses patch to bring back gravity-defying skill jumps

Developers of Halo Infinite will be reintroducing some popular but gravity-defying jumps. 343 Industries has confirmed that they will be reversing some changes to bring back several special moves. These jumps were glitches but enhanced gameplay, their removal upset many gamers.

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries seems to have relented to the gamer community. The developer will be rolling out a few fixes for the first-person shooter game in its next update. In addition to the fixes, the team will also roll back a few changes that addressed some glitches.

Gamers seem to enjoy the “Skill Jumps”, which are movement exploits that allow players to navigate Halo Infinite's multiplayer maps faster. However, these jumps also allow gamers to reach areas that weren’t possible under normal conditions.

Skill jumps isn’t a standard feature, but it has become staple mechanics of the multiplayer shooter's competitive community. Hence it was upsetting for several gamers when the most popular jumps were removed in Season 2 of Halo Infinite.

While confirming the rollback of fixes that addressed skill jumps, community manager John Junyszek said the team had received “overwhelmingly strong feedback from players” about the jumps and felt the team had “made a mistake” in removing them.

343 Industries will introduce special fixes that reintroduce four skill jumps. These will include the “key door” and “house panel” jump from Live Fire, the “double door” jump in Bazaar, the “pizza” jump in Streets, and the P side edges on Aquarius.

The jumps on Live Fire, Bazaar, and Streets are a “1-to-1 roll-back”. This means the jump will work the same way as it did before the fixes were rolled out. The jump on Aquarius will be adjusted to be more predictable by indicating its collision paths.

It's interesting to note that 343 Industries has listened to feedback. However, what’s more important, is that the studio is intentionally rolling back fixes that addressed an unintended glitch.