Games with Gold: Viva Pinata Party Animals and The Inner World are now free

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership holders have two more games available now as bonus grabs. Sticking to the original schedule, the latest drops from the Games with Gold bi-weekly promotion are The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk for Xbox One and Viva Piñata Party Animals for Xbox 360.

Thanks to backward compatibility, other Xbox consoles can also play these titles. That means

The Inner World is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while Viva Piñata Party Animals is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to the Xbox 360.

Store links to directly claim the games can be found below:

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk: Available May 16 to June 15 (Xbox One)

Solve mind-bending puzzles in a world full of mystery and save the family of the flute-noses! Their dynasty has been watching over Asposia for centuries on end. In secret, they fill the roly-poly world with light and life. But when their existence is discovered, they become hunted.

Viva Piñata Party Animals: Available May 16 to 31 (Xbox 360)

Play as your favorite character from the Viva Piñata television series.

For those who missed it, the previous Games with Gold bonus freebie Yoku’s Island Express is still available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners to claim, with its promotion set to be replaced by a new title in two weeks. The Gold waves of May are now concluded, and an announcement about the June titles should land before the end of the month.

Keep in mind Xbox 360 games claimed from Games with Gold promotions will continue being playable even if the Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is discontinued. However, Xbox One games are only playable while the Microsoft account has an active subscription.