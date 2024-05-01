Microsoft has just released a very surreal video to help promote Minecraft's 15th birthday

Microsoft has not done a lot to promote the fact that it owns Minecraft, which remains one of the most popular games on any platform. Indeed, the company revealed in October 2023 that it has sold over 300 million copies of Minecraft since it launched in May 2009.

However, it looks like Microsoft wants to show that it is in charge of the Minecraft franchise. Today, on the month of the game's first early release 15 years ago, it has released a very surreal video that shows people in the real world interacting as if they are in the game.

The video, as posted on YouTube, is . . . well, you should watch it for yourself. The main thread in the clip is a folk singer with a guitar that's moving through the world, singing and playing a rather stream-of-consciousness tune that relates to Minecraft and its players. You see the singer in various scenarios, including riding a pig, giving away a bride at a Minecraft-themed wedding, and more.

The people in the video are doing things like blowing up homes, tunneling through buildings, chopping trees, and more as well. There's even a disclaimer on the video's YouTube description that basically says you should NOT do anything shown in the new clip in the real world.

The development team at Mojang recently announced it will release the next free content update, 1.21, later this year. The update, called Tricky Trials, will add features like trial chambers, a new mob creature called Breeze, and more to the game.

There's also the upcoming live action-CGI movie adaptation of Minecraft that's in the works. That movie, which will include Jason Momoa and Jack Black among its cast members. The film will be released by Warner Bros on April 4, 2025 in theaters.