The Arc browser is now publicly available on Windows 11

The Arc browser is now available to all Windows 11 users. Originating from macOS and iOS, this browser offers a unique take on modern browsers with its minimalistic user interface and clever personalization features. Until today, Arc was available in closed beta, but now, every Windows user is free to try Arc and experience something new.

I have been using Arc as my main browser for a few weeks now, and it surprised me in a good way. True, the unconventional user interface and some quirks took some time to adjust to. However, Arc rewarded me with a lightweight, focused experience without all the annoying and in-your-face stuff that recently made me borderline hate Microsoft Edge with a burning passion.

Being Chromium-based, Arc does not compromise compatibility, plus you can enjoy hundreds of thousands of Chrome extensions. Also worth noting that Arc is built using Swift, Apple's programming language for macOS and iOS. The team behind Arc spent a lot of time porting the browser from macOS to Windows, and they are now eager to help other app makers try Swift instead of C++, which is used in Chrome and Edge (via The Verge).

Despite using Swift, Arc for Windows does not feel like a blatantly copied macOS app. It uses native Windows frameworks, which means you get a Windows 11-like user interface, familiar menus, toggles, and the user-favorite Mica materials (there is also Acrylic support for those wanting a more transparent UI).

Plus, there are convenient features, such as Split View, tab spaces, vertical tabs, profiles, and more.

Today's release is just the start for the Arc team (the company is actually called "The Browser Company"). In the announcement email, developers said they plan to add more features to the Windows version to make it on par with macOS, add Windows 10 support (it is currently Windows 11-only), and more.

Meanwhile, you can check out the promo video The Browser Company made to celebrate the launch of Arc on Windows 11. As you may expect, it ends with the company dunking on Microsoft Edge and suggesting sending it to Recycle Bin.

You can download Arc for Windows from the official website.