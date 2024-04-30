Rumors say that standard iPhone 16 models will feature color-infused back glass

While we are still four months away from the launch of the much-awaited smartphone of the year, the Apple iPhone 16 series, rumors about the devices are pouring in from left, right, and center. Recently, the devices' dummy models showed off the entire series's key design elements and the camera layout on the non-pro models.

Before this, another set of dummy models (allegedly made for case manufacturers) revealed the design and more importantly, the dedicated camera shutter button that is rumored to be coming on the iPhone 16 models. Now, a fresh rumor out of China suggests that the standard iPhone 16 models will feature the same color-infused back glass technology found on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models.

Here's how Apple describes the color-infused back glass effect on the iPhone 15:

For the first time in a smartphone, colour is infused throughout the back glass, creating five beautiful colours. The back glass is strengthened with an optimised dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a luxurious, textured matte finish.

According to the leaker Fixed focus digital (via Weibo), who claims to have seen the iPhone 16 color scheme, Apple will be using the same color-infused back glass on the new standard iPhone 16 models for a frosted effect contrasting the main color of the device. Fixed focus digital is the same leaker who tipped that Apple could launch the iPhone 16 in as many as seven color options as opposed to five color options for the iPhone 15.

The main point here is that the leaker did not mention the color-infused back glass technology being used on the Pro models of the iPhone 16. These leaks are coming from a source that has yet to establish a track record for Apple devices. So, we would suggest you take the information with a huge grain of salt.