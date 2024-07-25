The Google Pixel 9 series will feature brighter displays than before, thanks to Samsung

The Pixel 9 series will debut at the upcoming Made By Google event next month. Leaks and rumors have already given us a good hint at what we can expect from this year's Pixel 9 lineup, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Some rumors have shown off the design of the Pixel 9 series, the camera upgrades, specifications, etc. Notably, Google itself has shared a teaser highlighting 22 reasons to buy the Pixel 9 Pro. Google confirmed that this year's foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a teaser.

The company is also expected to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries than the previous generation. For more updates about the Pixel 9 series, you can check out our dedicated Pixel 9 news section.

It was also rumored that this year's Pixel 9 series displays will be based on Samsung's M14 OLED panel technology. And it seems like the Pixel 9 series will be getting the advantage of using Samsung display panels because, according to a fresh report, the Pixel 9 series' displays will be even brighter than before.

The standard Pixel 9 model reportedly sports a 6.24-inch 1080x2424 resolution 120Hz display. The Pixel 9 display is slightly larger than the Pixel 8, but also brighter, with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, up from 1,400 nits on the Pixel 8.

Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly hit a peak brightness of 2,050 nits with HDR. This is up from 1,600 nits on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro's display is reported to be a 6.34-inch 1280x2856 resolution panel. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a 6.73-inch display with 1344x2992 resolution, a bit larger than the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.71-inch display.

Here's a table for a side-by-side comparison (via Android Authority):

Feature Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Size 6.24-inch 6.34-inch 6.73-inch Resolution 1,080 x 2,424 1,280 x 2,856 1344x2992 Refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz PPI 425 494 487 HDR brightness 1,800 2,050 2,050 Software corner radius 132 157 153

If you like what you have seen till now, then you will be glad to know that Google is also expected to give away a limited edition collectible on pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro.