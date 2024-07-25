The Google Pixel 9 series will feature brighter displays than before, thanks to Samsung

The Pixel 9 series will debut at the upcoming Made By Google event next month. Leaks and rumors have already given us a good hint at what we can expect from this year's Pixel 9 lineup, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Some rumors have shown off the design of the Pixel 9 series, the camera upgrades, specifications, etc. Notably, Google itself has shared a teaser highlighting 22 reasons to buy the Pixel 9 Pro. Google confirmed that this year's foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a teaser.
The company is also expected to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries than the previous generation. For more updates about the Pixel 9 series, you can check out our dedicated Pixel 9 news section.
It was also rumored that this year's Pixel 9 series displays will be based on Samsung's M14 OLED panel technology. And it seems like the Pixel 9 series will be getting the advantage of using Samsung display panels because, according to a fresh report, the Pixel 9 series' displays will be even brighter than before.
The standard Pixel 9 model reportedly sports a 6.24-inch 1080x2424 resolution 120Hz display. The Pixel 9 display is slightly larger than the Pixel 8, but also brighter, with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, up from 1,400 nits on the Pixel 8.
Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly hit a peak brightness of 2,050 nits with HDR. This is up from 1,600 nits on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro's display is reported to be a 6.34-inch 1280x2856 resolution panel. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a 6.73-inch display with 1344x2992 resolution, a bit larger than the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.71-inch display.
Here's a table for a side-by-side comparison (via Android Authority):
|Feature
|Pixel 9
|Pixel 9 Pro
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Size
|6.24-inch
|6.34-inch
|6.73-inch
|Resolution
|1,080 x 2,424
|1,280 x 2,856
|1344x2992
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|PPI
|425
|494
|487
|HDR brightness
|1,800
|2,050
|2,050
|Software corner radius
|132
|157
|153
If you like what you have seen till now, then you will be glad to know that Google is also expected to give away a limited edition collectible on pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro.
