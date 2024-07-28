Pixel 9 may get an AI-powered Call Notes feature to record and transcribe phone calls

During the WWDC 2024 event, Apple introduced a brand new Apple Intelligence feature that would help iPhones record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. It seems like Google has something similar in the works, in the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

According to tipster Dylan Roussel on X, Google is expected to be working on an AI-powered Call Notes feature. The tipster describes that the Pixel 9 Call Notes feature would record and transcribe calls but did not mention summarization. However, Google may use the powers of the Gemini Nano to create summaries of call recordings.

Like Add Me? Wait until you hear about AI Call Notes (with call recording and transcription), redesigned Panorama mode, and other upcoming Pixel features 📞🌃 — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 27, 2024

Currently, on the Pixel 8 or 8a with Gemini Nano enabled, you can use the Recorder app to record a real-life conversation and get a full transcript, along with a summary of its contents. This is done on-device, without an internet connection.

So, the upcoming Call Notes feature may run with the same idea, but for phone calls, and is expected to work on-device on the Pixel 9. Moreover, the Pixel 8 already supports a similar feature, suggesting that the Call Notes feature may land on the Pixel 8 devices too.

The Pixel 9 series is gearing up for the launch on August 13. Recently, a massive leak spilled the beans we need to know about the Pixel 9 lineup, except for the pricing. But a previous leak has already revealed the alleged European pricing.

The vanilla Pixel 9 has also appeared in a leak, which showed off the device in all of its colors. We also got our first look at the alleged official cases for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 series are also rumored to get camera upgrades, except for the main sensor, and also feature brighter displays, thanks to Samsung.