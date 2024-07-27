Google seems to have trimmed down the inner bezels with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

A lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Earlier, Google itself confirmed that its next foldable will be coming with a name change and going to be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We also got to see the real-world images of the entire Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It was also reported that this year, Google will launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries compared to its previous generation foldable. We also reported that the Pixel 9 lineup will feature brighter displays thanks to Samsung's M14 OLED displays.

Now, a fresh leak courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles shows off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in two color options. More importantly, the device seems to have gotten rid of the thick inner bezels, at least as per the leaked images. The leak comes hot on the heels of a recent leak that showed off the Pixel 9 in all of its color options.

The images show off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from all angles. From the outside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a wide and taller display, featuring traits of the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The design looks more or less similar to the OnePlus Open.

Gallery: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

There is also a chunky, but funky, camera module on the back, which matches the vibe of the other Pixel 9 phones in the series. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shown off with a double-decker camera module, which is rumored to be upgraded with new sensors.

The main highlight of the leaked images is the inner display bezels. The inner display bezels look thin, not super-thin, but thin in comparison to the previous model. The selfie camera is housed inside a hole-punch, at the center of the outer display and the right corner of the inner display.

Moreover, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is shown off in two colors, Obsidian and Porcelain. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be launched in only two color options, unlike its siblings, which are speculated to launch in multiple color options.

The entire Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the Pixel Watch 3, will launch on August 13.