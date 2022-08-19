ICYMI: 10,000 Asus ROG Z690 boards recalled due to danger of burn and fire

Back in December 2021, Asus was found to have messed up big time as it had installed capacitors the wrong way in one of the most expensive motherboards out there, the ROG Maximus Z690 Hero. The polarity reversal, among other issues due to this was potential fire and burn hazard, and Asus began the recall process for the affected units.

Yesterday, the United States' Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) formally announced the recall. The announcement reveals the scale of the recall which stands at 10,000 units. It reads:

Description: This recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers. The recalled motherboards have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021.

Asus has re-assured that this is not a new issue and it is only a formal announcement by the CPSC:

Resolved Issue of old batch of ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Dear valued customer,



ASUS is committed to producing the highest quality products and we take every incident reported from our valued customers very seriously with immediate action. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has published an official announcement regarding an old batch of ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards that has been rectified in December 2021. Again, this is not a new issue nor is it applicable to the newly reinstated inventory of our ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards.

Still in case you missed the earlier announcement and happen to own one of the affected boards that hasn't burned up, now is the time to act.

Source: Asus via Guru3D