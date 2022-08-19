Intel Arc 30.0.101.3268 Beta driver fixes Windows Update, Spider Man, Stray issues

Intel has released its latest Beta Windows DCH driver version 30.0.101.3268 for Arc graphics cards. The new driver fixes the annoying issue of Windows Update overriding the already downloaded display driver, plus there are several graphical fixes too including in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Stray, and more. FInd all the changes below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support for Saints Row*and Madden NFL 23* on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics. NOTES: To use the latest version of Intel® Arc™ Control, .Net Core 3.1.28 is required prior to installation. Click here to download.

Users can choose to manually install Intel® Arc™ Control if Intel® Driver & Support Assistant is not able to scan for new updates. Click here to download. FIXED ISSUES: Marvel's Spider-Man* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12) may experience an app crash when setting Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. A workaround is to change to the Medium or OFF setting.

Texture corruption may be observed in Battlefield 2042* (DX12) in certain maps.

Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load.

Stray* (DX11) may exhibit a TDR or application hang during gameplay.

Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) may experience an app crash or system hang during gameplay.

Windows Update may incorrectly override a more recent version of Intel® Arc™ A-series drivers. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: In-Game Overlay Telemetry may stop responding after navigating the Performance Graphs section.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry graphs may intermittently be unavailable for certain Overlay Metrics.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry graph value title may be intermittently missing.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry window may incorrectly be present on desktop after a system restart.

In-Game Overlay Telemetry “Media Activity” value may incorrectly show a negative percentage.

GPU Info section in System Info tab may incorrectly show a GPU Frequency of “1MHz”.

Adjusting the filename in Capture or Highlights may intermittently only be changed to numeric values.

Adjusting the filename in Capture or Highlights may incorrectly ignore desired file output name.

Disabling certain Menu Customization widgets may incorrectly become re-enabled after a system restart.

The “Broadcast” toggle in the Studio tab may become unavailable when entering in stream URL information.

A duplicate custom image may be present when using the Background Replacement in the Camera tab.

Arc Control may intermittently become unresponsive when using “Go Live” while “Sharp Stream” is enabled in the Broadcast tab.

Keyboard and mouse inputs may be ignored on a secondary display while Arc Control is opened on the primary display.

Arc Control may incorrectly retain larger scaled size when adjusting a lower display resolution to a higher display resolution.

Mouse-scrolling may be unresponsive on certain Arc Control UI elements such as “Your Games” and “Live Performance Monitoring”

Arc Control now accepts “PrintScreen” for capturing Arc Control screenshots.

Enabling “Smooth Sync” may exhibit display corruption in certain game titles.

A one-time disclaimer now appears when adjusting any Performance Tuning values. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

“Reset to defaults” button in Performance Tuning may not be present. An incorrect error notification may be observed when resetting Performance Tuning values to defaults.

Adjusting GPU Voltage Offset may incorrectly display multiple decimal point values.

Adjusting GPU Power Limit to the maximum value may display the slider at the middle point.

Adjusting Performance Tuning values with a keyboard may intermittently be non-responsive.

Adjusting Performance Tuning values with a keyboard may return an undesired slider value.

Adjusting Performance Tuning sliders with a mouse may intermittently become stuck to the slider.

The Apply button in Performance Tuning may be unresponsive when setting GPU Performance Boost to “0”.

The Apply button in Performance Tuning may incorrectly be highlighted after using “Reset to defaults” button.

The Apply button in Performance Tuning may be unresponsive when changing sliders from higher to lower values.

KNOWN ISSUES: Marvel's Spider-Man* (DX12) may exhibit a soft lock when attempting to take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Movies and TV Application may experience a hang during HDR video playback and changing video to Fullscreen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance in the game menu

Gears 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash, system hang or TDR during gameplay

Some third-party camera applications may exhibit video corruption when playing the recorded video in Fullscreen

Sniper Elite 5* (DX12) may experience an application crash on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations when Windows® “Graphics Performance Preference” option for the application is not set to “High Performance”.

Map textures may fail to load or may load as blank surfaces when playing CrossFire*.

Some Intel® Arc™ A380 series graphics product fans may continue running when the graphics card or system is idle INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to "Force ON" globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

Opening Arc Control in some game titles with ALT+I during gameplay may not correctly appear.

Using Arc Control Studio Capture with “In Stream” mode enabled may not correctly record entire clip when under a 1080p resolution setting.

Recording with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may not save the output video file at the desired length.

Streaming with Arc Control Studio Capture and “In Stream” mode enabled may cause unexpected connection instability to the desired platform.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Arc Control may not scale automatically when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution.

Some image types may not load when using Arc Control Camera “Background Replacement” option.

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3 rd party applications or built-in OS functions.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

Adjusting Performance Tuning values from a higher value to a lower value may cause tuning values to reset to default.

Head over to Intel's official website to download the new Arc 30.0.101.3268 beta driver,