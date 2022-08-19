HBO Max cuts 36 titles from its catalog, according to a report from NPR. The company has pulled kid-friendly content from its streaming platform this week. It's the service's latest content removal in a series of recent cost-cutting moves.

The content set to disappear includes HBO Max originals like the teen drama Generation, an unspecified selection of Sesame Street specials, and several animated shows, including Infinity Train.

Citing the pending merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, which are both owned by parent conglomerate Warner Bros. HBO Max sent the following statement to NPR:

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+."

Here is a list of the titles HBO Max says it will remove this week:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia's Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! - Let's Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny - Special

Theodosia

Tig n' Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

The content purge is just the start of multiple changes with Warner Bros. HBO Max was hit the hardest during the merger between Warner and Discovery.

Source: NPR