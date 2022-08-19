HBO Max cuts 36 titles from its catalog, according to a report from NPR. The company has pulled kid-friendly content from its streaming platform this week. It's the service's latest content removal in a series of recent cost-cutting moves.
The content set to disappear includes HBO Max originals like the teen drama Generation, an unspecified selection of Sesame Street specials, and several animated shows, including Infinity Train.
Citing the pending merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, which are both owned by parent conglomerate Warner Bros. HBO Max sent the following statement to NPR:
"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+."
Here is a list of the titles HBO Max says it will remove this week:
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- About Last Night
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- Close Enough
- Detention Adventure
- Dodo
- Ellen's Next Great Designer
- Elliott From Earth
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Generation Hustle
- Genera+ion
- Infinity Train
- Little Ellen
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
- Messy Goes to Okido
- Mia's Magic Playground
- Mighty Magiswords
- My Dinner with Herve
- My Mom, Your Dad
- Odo
- OK K.O.! - Let's Be Heroes
- The Ollie & Moon Show
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
- Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness
- Select Sesame Street Specials
- Make It Big, Make It Small
- Share
- Squish
- Summer Camp Island
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
- The Runaway Bunny - Special
- Theodosia
- Tig n' Seek
- Uncle Grandpa
- Victor and Valentino
- Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
The content purge is just the start of multiple changes with Warner Bros. HBO Max was hit the hardest during the merger between Warner and Discovery.
Source: NPR
