Instagram launches dedicated page to help users regain hacked accounts

Instagram is introducing a new set of features to help users keep their accounts secure. The new 'instagram.com/hacked' support page on Instagram's website allows users who have had their accounts compromised to report the issue and take steps to regain access to their accounts.

When accessing the new page, users will be able to select from a list of options to indicate the specific issue they are experiencing, such as being hacked, forgetting their password, losing access to two-factor authentication, or having their account disabled. From there, users will be guided through a series of steps to help them recover their accounts. If a user has multiple accounts associated with their information, they will be able to choose which account they need assistance with.

In addition to the new page, Instagram is also expanding access to a feature that allows users to regain access to their accounts using multiple methods. Starting now, Instagram users can ask their friends to verify their identity in order to help in this process.

Instagram is also testing new ways to prevent hacking on its platform before it happens. The company already has automated systems in place to detect and remove accounts that are determined to be malicious.

Instagram is also making changes to the way it displays verified badges on its platform. The company will now display the blue verified badge for verified accounts in more places across the platform, making it easier for users to quickly determine if the account they're interacting with is legitimate. The verified badges will now be visible in Stories and DMs, and will also be featured in the Feed in the future.