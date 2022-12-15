Files App gets even more Windows 11-like with "fake mica" theme

A few days back, Files App, a very popular third-party File Manager for Windows, received a major update. With the new version 2.4, the application was migrated over from the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) to the more modern WindowsAppSDK. Aside from that, the app also received some visual treatment upgrade such that the grid and details layout in Windows 10 now has rounded corners like on Windows 11.

Following that, the developers of Files have now released another small update which further adds to the visual makeover with a new "fake mica" theme that sort of resembles the Mica effect in Windows 11. Files developers explain how it works:

Fake mica works by setting a custom blurred background in the app so that it looks like mica. pic.twitter.com/Mgxh4Ubxq1 — Files (@FilesForWindows) December 15, 2022

Mica and Mica Alt are two UX materials Microsoft uses for Windows 11 UX design, aside from Acrylic. The move to WinAppSDK sort of meant that such an upgrade was probably on the cards for Files. Speaking of WinAppSDK, the developer tool has been updated to the new version 1.2.221209.1. You can view the full changelog below:

What's Changed Feature: Added a new theme for fake mica by @yaira2 in #10716

Feature: Updated WinAppSdk to 1.2.221209.1 by @yaira2 in #10717

Updated translations by @yaira2 in #10687

You can download the Files App version 2.4 from Microsoft Store but it costs $6.99 which helps fund the project. The same is also available on GitHub and Files' official website for free.