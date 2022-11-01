Instagram fixes bug that locked users out of their accounts

Yesterday, Instagram users were facing a weird glitch that locked them out of their accounts, many of which were also given suspension notices. More than 7,500 people reported that they were facing problems with Instagram on DownDetector. Instagram has tweeted that it has resolved the bug now.

We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

The problem persisted for more than 8 hours. Several users with high following count also reported an apparent purge of Instagram followers. Others also reported that their app was crashing and couldn't be used at all.

Many users also reported that Instagram was serving them suspension notices while also giving them an option to disagree with the decision. During the outage Instagram also asked users for their emails and phone numbers in order to verify their accounts.

Instagram has not elaborated as to what caused the issues in the first place, but has apologized on its Twitter account.