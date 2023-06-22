Intel Graphics 31.0.101.4502 WHQL driver includes fixes for iTunes and WebView2

Intel has released its latest WHQL driver version 31.0.101.4502 for Intel Arc, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for 11th, 12th and 13th gen Intel CPUs on supported versions of Windows 10 and 11. The biggest highlight of the new release is that it contains a fix for iTunes experiencing an application crash during launch.

Aside from that, this release does not contain any new game-related support, but there are still plenty of known issues to be wary about. Find the full changelog below:

FIXED ISSUES:

Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: iTunes* may experience an application crash during launch

A blank screen or error may be observed in certain applications when embedding content using WebView2* KNOWN ISSUES:

Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Some users may experience a crash in F1 23 when changing the XeSS presets. Intel® and the developer are aware of the issue and a fix will be coming in a future game patch.

Streaming Dota 2* using XSplit Broadcaster* may exhibit corruption in Game Capture mode. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe +Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade* (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel® Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe “could not stop Highlights” notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel Arc discrete graphics cards alongside Intel 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processor Iris Xe Graphics.

Download for Windows 10 and 11 .exe format (610 MB)

View: Release Notes (PDF) | Intel Website for Detailed Description