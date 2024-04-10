Intel updates its Bluetooth drivers with LE improvements

Shortly after releasing its latest Wi-Fi driver, Intel pushed an update for the Bluetooth driver as well. Version 23.40.0 focuses on improving Bluetooth LE in various scenarios.
What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.40.0?
Here is the official changelog:
- Improvements for specific scenarios when using both BR/EDR and LE connections observed in 23.10.0.
- Advertisement Data Info in Periodic Advertising feature improves platform power saving when host/OS changes are available and is a pre-requisite for LE Audio Aura cast.
- Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.40.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
You can download the Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.40.0 from the official website. It works on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with supported Intel network cards (full list below). Full release notes are available here (PDF).
Intel's latest Bluetooth driver is available for systems with the following network adapters:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Bluetooth Driver Version
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
23.40.0.2
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560
|Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
|Intel Wireless-AC 9260
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
|
Windows 10 64-bit
20.100.10.11
Windows 10 32-bit
20.100.9.8
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
|Intel Wireless 7265 Family
If you do not know what network card is installed on your computer, check out Intel's official help page, where the company describes how to identify your wireless adapter and its driver version. You can also use the Intel Driver and Support Assistant tool for automatic detection and driver installation.
To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables.
