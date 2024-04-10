Intel updates its Bluetooth drivers with LE improvements

Shortly after releasing its latest Wi-Fi driver, Intel pushed an update for the Bluetooth driver as well. Version 23.40.0 focuses on improving Bluetooth LE in various scenarios.

What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.40.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Improvements for specific scenarios when using both BR/EDR and LE connections observed in 23.10.0.

Advertisement Data Info in Periodic Advertising feature improves platform power saving when host/OS changes are available and is a pre-requisite for LE Audio Aura cast.

Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.40.0 driver has been updated to include functional and security updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

You can download the Intel Wireless Bluetooth driver version 23.40.0 from the official website. It works on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with supported Intel network cards (full list below). Full release notes are available here (PDF).

Intel's latest Bluetooth driver is available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Bluetooth Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202 Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 664-bit only 23.40.0.2 Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel Wireless-AC 9260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 20.100.10.11 Windows 10 32-bit 20.100.9.8 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel Wireless 7265 Family

If you do not know what network card is installed on your computer, check out Intel's official help page, where the company describes how to identify your wireless adapter and its driver version. You can also use the Intel Driver and Support Assistant tool for automatic detection and driver installation.

To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables.