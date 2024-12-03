Forza Horizon 5 'Holidays Mix-up' update is here with new cars and 'extreme experiences'

Playground Games skipped its monthly update stream this time due to the holiday season, but it does not mean gamers will finish 2024 without one last content drop. The Forza Horizon 5 "Holiday Mix-up" update is now available on Xbox consoles and PCs, and it packs new cars, holiday props, fixes, and more.

Starting with new cars, everyone's favorite part, we have the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo, which you can earn by completing a seasonal championship during the first week of the update, which starts on December 4. While the game already has the new Nissan Z, the Nismo version packs more power, sportier looks, and better handling. Earning 20 points will also award you with the 1065 Deberti Chevrolet C10 "Slayer." during the first week.

The 2021 Bentley Flying Spur is also available during the first week. Getting this luxobarge with a W12 engine requires earning 20 points during the first week.

During the second week, players will get to earn the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E55 Wagon, another big car with a big and powerful engine. Earning this car also requires 20 points.

Next is the 2022 BMW M5 CS, a high-performance German sedan and the most powerful M-car ever made. You will get this car by earning 20 points during the third week. Finally, 20 points during the fourth week will give you the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon.

Developers also prepared two variants of the Stadium:

Week 1 and 3: Winter Wonderland Stadium with snow, pine trees, snowmen, and more.

Week 2 and 4: Ice Rink with hockey pucks, lines, and goals.

Once the holiday season is over, the stadium will turn into a stunt park with ramps, half-pipes, and smashable items.

Finally, here are the fixes and patches included in the update:

Fixed the issue causing backfire to appear on the side of the 1970 GMC Jimmy instead of its back

Fixed the 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing’s roll cage obstructing driver and rear window view

The logo on the 2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster’s rear wing will no longer appear to be floating

The 2022 Gordon Murray T.50 will now appear under the “European Hypercar” category

Fixed an issue with the “Unbeatable Street Racing” Accolade which didn’t match its menu description

Fixed an issue with the “On The Naughty List” Accolade which sometimes wasn’t unlocking after photographing the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS now shows the accurate badge on the wheels, and the silhouette displayed on the infotainment screen has been fixed

You can read more about the update, which is now available on Steam and the Microsoft Store, here.

The next Forza Horizon 5 update is called "Midnight Muscle." As usual, it will bring new reward cars, but also more substantial changes, such as the return of the extended night cycle and the ability to set your favorite start screen.