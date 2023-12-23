New Intel Arc beta graphics drivers and Intel Arc Pro drivers released

Intel has released new beta (non-WHQL) drivers for its Intel Arc A-Series GPUs, Iris Xe GPUs, and its recently released Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated Arc GPUs. The driver version numbers are 31.0.101.5084 and 31.0.101.5122. The release notes include known issues with the drivers but do not show any new features, improvements, or bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

KNOWN ISSUES Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Intel® Smooth Sync may not work as expected with certain DX11 games. Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products: Diablo 4 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on the terrain during gameplay.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience application crash after loading into gameplay.

The Talos Principle 2 (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay with certain Upscaling Presets.

Autodesk Maya may experience application crash while running SPECAPC benchmark.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Camera preview may turn off after the system goes into connected standby mode. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases

You can download the drivers here and get the full release notes in PDF format here.

Intel has also released new official WHQL drivers for its Arc Pro GPUs. The driver version is 31.0.101.4955. It is also a minor release that fixes one issue and has a couple of known issues.

Here is the changelog:

FIXED ISSUES: An intermittent system hang observed when exiting Bentley LumenRT KNOWN ISSUES: Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using certain models for video enhancement.

Blender application may experience instability on certain low system memory configurations.

You can download the drivers here and get the full release notes in PDF format here.