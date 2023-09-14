Starfield issues remain as Intel releases new WHQL Arc & Iris Xe drivers v31.0.101.4824

Less than two weeks after Intel released its last set of WHQL drivers, the firm is back with new drivers. However, Arc A770 users will be disappointed, as this driver only confirms a bunch of issues with Starfield, with no fixes at all arriving for the game.

You may remember that Bethesda made a statement saying that the Arc A770 was not compatible with Starfield, despite the GPU outperforming the RTX 3060 Ti and RX 6700 XT. Some gamers felt that Bethesda was unwilling to troubleshoot issues specific to Intel hardware, as the A770 is the company's highest-end current Arc GPU.

Anyway, on to the release notes of this driver:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: The Crew Motorfest*

Mortal Kombat 1* FIXED ISSUES:

Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Fortnite* (DX12) may exhibit flickering corruptions during gameplay.

Device fan may ramp up frequently on certain Intel® Arc™ Graphics products. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Tactics Ogre Reborn* (DX11) may exhibit flickering corruption during dialogue sequences KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Starfield* (DX12) may experience sporadic instability in some areas of the game.

Starfield* (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield* (DX12) may exhibit low texture details on certain objects in the game.

Starfield* (DX12) may exhibit texture flickering on light sources during gameplay.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Halo Infinite* (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight* (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects* may experience an application crash during render operations.

Some Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics notebooks may incorrectly report a higher value than expected for default clock frequency value. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Control may fail to launch application on certain multi-GPU system configurations.

Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning settings may not retain after graphics driver update.

Arc Control Studio Capture may fail to capture when multiple monitors are connected in clone mode. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP* when using an HDMI* display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly after waking up from sleep.

To download the new Arc 31.0.101.4824 beta driver, head over to this page on Intel's official website.