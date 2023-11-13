Intel Arc WHQL graphics driver 31.0.101.4953 fixes issues in Starfield, Alan Wake 2 and more

Intel has released a new WHQL graphics driver for its Arc and Iris Xe GPUs. The version number of the drive is 31.0.101.4953. This new version fixes issues with a number of games, including Alan Wake 2, Starfield, and more.

Here is the changelog:

FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may exhibit flickering color corruption in the sky during night scenes.

Alan Wake 2 (DX12) may exhibit corruptions on water and reflective surfaces.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Xbox Game Pass version.

World War Z (DX11) may experience lower than expected performance with the Epic Games Store version. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Ghostrunner 2 (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Total War: PHARAOH (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the new drivers here and check out the full release notes in PDF format here,