LinkedIn says 16 more countries are getting its free ID verification feature

Microsoft’s LinkedIn has announced that its free verification feature, provided through services like Persona, is being made available in 16 more countries soon. It said that by 2025, it would like to have 100 million people verified.

The countries getting support for ID verification by Persona include Cambodia, Costa Rica, Fiji, Grenada, Honduras, Hong Kong, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Venezuela.

According to the Microsoft-owned company, more than 30 million people now have some sort of verification linked to their profile. This helps users to show that they are authentic and can help build trust which opens up more opportunities.

By verifying your profile, LinkedIn says that you can get 60 percent more profile views, 50 percent more comments and reactions on posts, and 30 percent more connection requests. Content that can be verified on your profile includes the company you work for or the educational institution you studied at.

To verify an ID with Persona, you need to click on More in your LinkedIn profile and select About this profile and then click Verify Now. You will then need to go through Persona’s verification process in the LinkedIn App - this requires you to have a government-issued passport. If your passport matches up to your LinkedIn then you'll be verified.

It’s worth noting that while your passport information will not be displayed on your LinkedIn profile, the country that issued your passport may be visible on your profile.

If you want to remove your ID verification just go to the Me tab at the top right of LinkedIn, click on Settings & Privacy, then go to Verifications under Account preferences, and confirm your deletion.

To learn more, you can check out this help page that has been set up especially to address verifying yourself through Persona on LinkedIn.