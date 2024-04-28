Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Copilot will soon be able to create quizzes in Forms and more

This past week was a bit of a slow one for major new entries being put into the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. However, there were a few interesting new listings and updates over the past seven days.

If you are a fan of the Microsoft Forms service, where you can quickly create surveys and quizzes to be sent out to others, there's a new and predictable feature that's coming to Forms on the web sometime in June. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap listing shows Copilot will soon be included in Forms;

Generating quizzes from provided materials is one of the most commonly requested features in the education industry, and it is now available in Forms. To save time, users can create quizzes from documents, textbooks, or notes using Copilot. Copilot can create draft quizzes based on the provided materials and users' prompts.

Another Copilot feature is being added in May to the Microsoft Loop online collaboration service:

Collaborate with Copilot to go from a blank page to a structured document ready for collaboration as quickly as possible. Start from scratch, or select an existing page or template as the starting point and Copilot can modify it for the task at hand.

One more mention of Copilot is that the ability to use plugins on the Copilot site, which was released in a preview form in March, will officially become generally available sometime in December, according to the newly updated roadmap listing.

If you use Microsoft Teams on the Windows desktop and on your Mac, you will get an additional feature when you enable screen sharing sometime in June. When you do launch that feature, it will automatically set you up in a Do Not Disturb mode:

When this setting is enabled, users will be able to continue to receive call notifications when presenting, without having to manually adjust their presence status.

Also in June, Teams users on PC, Mac, and the web will get some new feedback changes:

We are updating the Settings menu for “Help & Feedback” and the in-app “Give Feedback/Suggest a Feature” experience for Teams Desktop & Web clients. Teams Desktop and Web clients will no longer use Microsoft Teams feedback policies for the in-app “Give Feedback/Suggest a Feature” experience, and instead use the Cloud Policy service for Microsoft 365.

That's our look at the highlights this week on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. We will be back next Sunday for another look at what's coming down the pike for Microsoft 365 users.