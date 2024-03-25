Microsoft 365 mobile app is adding the Designer image AI feature and more

People who sign up for the Microsoft 365 subscription service can access apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with the Microsoft 365 apps for Android and iOS. Today, the company revealed some new features for those apps that are either rolling out now or will be available in the next several weeks.

Microsoft previously announced a few weeks ago that Copilot Chat was now available on the Microsoft 365 mobile apps. In today's blog post, Microsoft revealed that the apps now have a new Create screen where you can jump in and make documents with Word, spreadsheets with Excel, and presentations with PowerPoint from those apps. It also allows users to make changes to PDFs, including editing and signing those documents and converting them to Word files.

In addition, the public preview of the AI image creation app Designer is available for the Microsoft 365 Android app. Designer will be added to the iOS version by the end of April.

Another new feature lets the Microsoft 365 mobile apps take images of documents and digitize them:

From the Capture screen, use your mobile device’s camera to scan physical documents, ID cards, or any other physical asset to save as a digital copy in one place. You can also extract text from images to translate, record a video or dictate your idea out loud to save as a Word document.

In addition, the mobile Microsoft 365 apps will allow users to access the files stored on their OneDrive cloud account:

It offers a list of files you recently opened, a list of all files stored in your OneDrive under My files, and access to all your offline and favorite content. You can also use the search capability to find to the content you are looking for.

Finally, Microsoft says the mobile apps will soon be able to let users access the paid Copilot Pro AI assistant, but the blog did not offer a specific date.