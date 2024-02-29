The first monthly update for Copilot on Microsoft 365 includes mobile features and more

Earlier this month, Microsoft added direct access to Copilot for Microsoft 365 in Windows. Today, the company decided to launch a new monthly feature that will showcase all of the new Copilot features it plans to add to Microsoft 365 apps and services now and in the near future.

We have already reported that Copilot will soon be available in March for Forms for commercial Microsoft 365 users, and Copilot for OneDrive is coming in mid-April for work and school Microsoft 365 subscribers. However, Microsoft's Copilot blog also reveals that the digital assistant is now available in the Microsoft 365 mobile app, along with the Word and PowerPoint mobile apps.

Microsoft says of adding Copilot to the Microsoft 365 mobile app:

Bring your content into Copilot to complete tasks on the go. Summarize documents, translate, explain, or ask questions, and have your answer grounded in the content you select. Start generating content wherever you work based on your ideas and existing information, and hand over to Microsoft 365 mobile apps to continue working.

Microsoft also announced that its Stream business-themed video streaming service will add Copilot support in April. The company says businesses can use the assistant to ask questions or generate summaries based on the videos they post on Stream. They can also ask Copilot to find specific people, teams, or topics that might be inside those videos.

The Microsoft 365 app on the web will add a new feature called "Help me create". It's designed to assist people in finding the right app and format for any project, like a presentation, a quiz, and more.

If you are still using the classic Outlook for Windows email app, Copilot will add two new features for that app during the month of March. One will help users draft an email message, while the other will let Copilot coach people on the clarity and tone of messages before they are sent.