Get this Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for just $47.99

If you follow news on Neowin, you probably know that Microsoft recently announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business with a 1440p or 2K webcam. But you do not need to buy a business-focused tablet to get yourself a webcam with a higher-than-usual resolution. More importantly, you do not need a lot of money to make your PC capable of high-resolution video conferencing. This deal from Anker lets you get a 2K webcam for just $47.99.

The Anker PowerConf C200 is a USB webcam with a 2K sensor for sharp, detailed picture in Teams, Zoom, Skype, and other video conferencing apps. It also has a pair of AI-assisted noise-cancelling microphones for clear audio in noisy environments.

You can optimize your image by switching between three fields of view: 65, 78, and 95 degrees. And when the camera is not in use, it can protect your privacy with a built-in physical shutter.

The Anker PowerConf C200 works with virtually any relatively modern computer, tablet, and laptop powered by Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.11 or later. All you need is the webcam itself and a USB cable.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K with Adjustable FOV - $47.99 | 20% off on Amazon US

If you need an even beefier camera, check out the AnkerWork C310. It features a 4K sensor and a bunch of extra features, such as auto framing, HDR, and more, albeit with a higher $99 price tag.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.