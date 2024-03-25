Get this Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for just $47.99

Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

If you follow news on Neowin, you probably know that Microsoft recently announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business with a 1440p or 2K webcam. But you do not need to buy a business-focused tablet to get yourself a webcam with a higher-than-usual resolution. More importantly, you do not need a lot of money to make your PC capable of high-resolution video conferencing. This deal from Anker lets you get a 2K webcam for just $47.99.

The Anker PowerConf C200 is a USB webcam with a 2K sensor for sharp, detailed picture in Teams, Zoom, Skype, and other video conferencing apps. It also has a pair of AI-assisted noise-cancelling microphones for clear audio in noisy environments.

You can optimize your image by switching between three fields of view: 65, 78, and 95 degrees. And when the camera is not in use, it can protect your privacy with a built-in physical shutter.

The Anker PowerConf C200 works with virtually any relatively modern computer, tablet, and laptop powered by Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.11 or later. All you need is the webcam itself and a USB cable.

If you need an even beefier camera, check out the AnkerWork C310. It features a 4K sensor and a bunch of extra features, such as auto framing, HDR, and more, albeit with a higher $99 price tag.

