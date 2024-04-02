Microsoft Loop task list components gets a refreshed look and more with new update

Microsoft launched its Loop collaboration app just over a year ago for a public preview mode in March 2023. It later entered into general availability in November of last year. However, despite these development milestones, it looks like Microsoft is making some big changes to one of its major features.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company said that many users of Loop would like some "more flexibility and functionality" for its task list components feature. Today, Microsoft has made an update to that feature with a newly refreshed design that looks more like the tables in Loop. They now include UI additions like borders, a summary roll, and more.

In addition to the UI changes, Microsoft has added filtering options to task list components, so you can narrow down the task lists by name, assignee, due date, and more. You can even put in multiple filter choices to narrow the lists even more. Microsoft has also added a row height feature that allows you to change and customize the length of a task list row height to whatever you want.

Microsoft Loop also now lets you expand or collapse task list components, and there's a new multi-select feature that lets you select more than one row to accomplish an action and have it affect all of the rows you selected.

Microsoft has even listed some features that are coming in the coming months:

You will also be able to filter by task status as well as filter complete and incomplete tasks by check circle status.

In the meantime, all of the other new task list component features are live in the Microsoft Loop app. You do have to have a Microsoft 365 subscription with a Microsoft 365 E3 or E5 commercial license and a stable internet connection to use these features.