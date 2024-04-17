New Copilot features in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service should help frontline workers

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that frontline workers who have a Dynamics 365 subscription could try out a public preview of the mixed reality-based spatial annotations feature in the Microsoft Teams iOS app. However, the company had some other related announcements today, this time with the addition of Copilot features in Dynamics 365 Field Service.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that starting today, managers can use Copilot's generative AI features with Dynamics 365 Field Service to help simplify the creation and management of work orders with the use of natural language prompts. The blog stated:

Copilot can assist in retrieving work order details, summarizing them, and presenting them in an easily digestible format. Copilot can also go beyond searching work orders to searching other Microsoft Dataverse records, including accounts, contacts, opportunities, and more. In addition, organizations can now configure the data that Copilot uses to generate work order summaries in Dynamics 365 Field Service to meet their specific business needs.

In addition, the Dynamics 365 Field Service users can access its Outlook email add-in and use Copilot to ask it to make work orders based on emails they receive from Outlook and schedule them as well. They can also use Copilot to create drafts of emails that can be sent to customers to update them on those work orders and schedules.

Microsoft has also made the Dynamics 365 Field Service plugin for Copilot generally available as well. The plug-in will allow both managers and field workers to ask questions, again with natural language prompts, to the Copilot assistant in Microsoft Teams. The blog added:

Starting today, technicians can also use this experience to ask Copilot to search through lengthy product manuals and find relevant answers to resolve product issues faster.

Finally, the Field Service app that's available in Microsoft Teams can be used to share links to work orders that will now automatically expand so that workers can see more details about those orders.