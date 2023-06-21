Microsoft releases Dev Home Preview version 0.2 with some improvements and bug fixes

In May during Build 2023, Microsoft launched the first preview version of the Dev Home app. It's designed for developers to get several features, including the new Dev Drive, WinGet configuration, and GitHub codespaces together in one place.

Today, Microsoft announced the release of the 0.2 preview version of the Dev Home app. It includes quite a few improvements, along with some bug fixes.

Here's the changelog:

Miscellaneous improvements A WinGet YAML configuration file for NodeJS has been added to the repository.

The dashboard now displays a loading progress ring while loading widgets (Thanks @aksoftware98!).

System widget graphs now use antialiasing for a smoother appearance.

Core widgets now work on Arm64 devices (Thanks @snickler).

The repository cloning tool now shows you repositories you’ve previously cloned. Bug fixes Switching the theme doesn’t get into a broken state anymore (we’re pretty sure).

Installing apps through the end-to-end setup tool shouldn’t crash anymore.

Background contrast should be much better now (Thanks @BreeceW!).

The add widget dialogs now dynamically size with the window, ensuring all buttons are clickable.

Developers can get more info on the Dev Home app on Microsoft's documents site. They can also provide ideas for new features for the app, or report any bugs, to Microsoft's GitHub repository. Microsoft apparently plans to update the app every month for the time being.

The Dev Home app includes some new designs that got some attention when the first version launched. They were created by Microsoft's in-house design team.

A few days ago, Microsoft Design released a series of 4K wallpapers based on the Dev Home designs for anyone to check out. They all are based on the Windows 11 wallpaper design theme but have a number of new color choices, along with some new wave shapes, and some images that suggest code is embedded in them.