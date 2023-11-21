Microsoft releases Dev Home Preview 0.7 with new Azure extension and more

Microsoft has just released the latest preview 0.7 version of its Dev Home app which first launched in May 2023 as part of Build 2023. As a reminder, the app allows developers access to a number of different features, including the recently launched Dev Drive, WinGet configuration, and GitHub codespaces together in one place.

The new version that's available for download in the Microsoft Store adds the Azure extension for the app, which includes repository cloning for Azure DevOps (ADO) and ADO widgets.There's also a list of changes and bug fixes in version 0.7.

The Dev Home GitHub page has the info on the version 0.7 update:

Azure extension We've just released the Azure extension for Dev Home! The repository can be found here: https://github.com/microsoft/devhomeazureextension

Initial implementation includes repository cloning for Azure DevOps (ADO) and ADO widgets. Accessibility fixes Text should now wrap rather than get clipped when text scaling is greater than 100% or the window is too narrow.

You can now keyboard navigate to all items in the navigation view.

Narrator should now properly announce the components on the app installation page of Machine Configuration. Changes There's now an experimental features page in Settings. We don't have any experimental features yet, but now we have a place for them to be enabled once they're developed.

Disabled widget sizes are now hidden from the context menu, rather than just appearing as disabled.

You'll now be asked to sign in (if you haven't already) when attempting to clone a private repository by URL.

There's now an option to report a documentation issue from the Feedback page Bug fixes When adding multiple repositories to clone, you can now select a different clone path when re-entering the repository selection dialog and the previously selected repos won't update their clone location.

The title bar should now properly update its colors when changing theme.

Zombie widgets should no longer stick around forever.

You can now actually customize a widget, rather than replacing the widget with a new one when clicking customize.

Dev Home should no longer crash when clicking Add Widget.

Child windows should now follow the parent's theme.

Developers can get more info on the Dev Home app on Microsoft's documents site. They can also provide ideas for new features for the app, or report any bugs, to Microsoft's GitHub repository.

At the moment, there's no word on when the Dev Home app will come out of its preview stage and become generally available for Windows developers.